Ankit bags gold at state judo championship

Pune: Ankit Sonawane on Friday realised his dreams that he chased since Class 10 — earning medal in judo and clearing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.

The 26-year-old wins gold and helped Pune district clinch men’s championship at the 48th State Senior Judo Championship underway at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

“I took Covid lockdowns as an opportunity to prepare for the state civil exams and practiced judo during evenings. In 2019, I cleared my exam and am waiting for posting,” said Sonawane, who practice at Magesh Mate Academy in Khadakwasla under coach Vinayak Misal.

Sonawane used to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Aurangabad.

“After the Aurangabad centre was shut down, I moved to Pune. Parents helped me balance studies and sports,” said Sonawane, who wants to continue playing sports even after joining the civil services.

“I hope our performance can attract more judo players and India can make a mark in international tournaments,” he said.

Misal said, “Players could do better if the Maharashtra government provides more support.”

Need for sponsors

Harshal Thite, 23, sole earner in his family, wants to pursue judo but need a job or sponsorship for financial support.

“Judo players in states like Haryana and Delhi get a lot of job opportunities via their state government which is big miss in Maharashtra. Job security is a main reason people give up judo and seek job,” said Thite who used to run an eatery.

Results:

Below 60 kgs, Final: Ranveersingh Bhog (Kol) bt Shravan Shedge (Pune Judo Association).

Bronze: Rohit Bhadge (Dhu) bt Ritik Pandey (Thn); Pranit Godse (Krida Prabodhini) bt Pratham Gurav (Mum)

Below 66 Kgs, Final: Ajinkya Vaidya (Nsk) bt Avadhoot Patil (Kol).

Bronze: Ajinka Mate (Pune) and Keshav Loknath (Amr)

66 to 73 kgs, Final: Ankit Sonawane (PDJA) bt Anish Hegde (Thn).

Bronze: Amar Borate (PJA) bt Ram Adsul (Maharashtra Police) and Vijay Khot (Kolhapur) bt Suhas Maind (Nsk)

73 to 81 kgs, Final: Harshal Thite (PDJA) bt Akshay Gadhade (Thane).

Bronze: Pradip Gaikwad (Sol) bt Pranav Patil (Sgl) and Sumit Bhute (Maharashtra Police) bt Sourav Sutar (Kol)

81 to 90 kgs, Final: Vikas Desai (PDJA) bt Rishiraj Bhosale (Latur).

Bronze: Satish Shinde (A’Nagar) bt Harshvardhan Desai (Kol) and Rohit Koli (PJA) bt Akshay Naik (Thn)

90 to 100 kgs: Manoj Raut (Maharashtra Police) bt Sarthak Kamble (Thn).

Bronze: Rishikesh Bomane (Lat) bt Venkatesh Ghadi (PDJA) and Ganesh Landage (A’Nagar) bt Sudhir Katkar (Aur)

Above 100 kgs: Sagar Kolhe (A’Nagar) bt Rohit Kadam (Maharashtra Police).

Bronze: Vikrant Ingavale (PDJA) bt Manwardhan Patil (Thn) and Aditya Patil (Kol) bt Binhilabhi (Aur).