Another FIR against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on Sharad Pawar

PUNE The Pune cyber police have lodged another case against actress Ketaki Chitale for defaming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

NCP office bearer Babasaheb Patil (37) , a resident of Dattawadi lodged a first information report (FIR) after he came across a social media post uploaded by the actress on her social media handle, police said.

Senior inspector DS Hake of Cyber police said , “A case related to defamation and promotion of enmity between different groups has been lodged against her and investigation is on.”

Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till May 18.

Later, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against Chitale, said they will seek the actor’s custody after her remand with the Thane police ends.

NC case registered after Maha BJP leader claims NCP men hit him

A non-cognizable (NC) offence was registered after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar told police a group of people from the NCP had entered his office here and slapped him, an official said on Sunday.

A Khadak police station official said an NC case has been taken against four people and further probe was underway.

Ambekar had claimed NCP workers had come to his office on Saturday seeking tax consultation and had then hit and abused him. He alleged that he was attacked with the motive to circulate the video on social media. Ambekar complained about the incident to Khadak Police Station after which a non-cognizable case was lodged in connection with the incident. Ambedkar came under attack over his derogatory social media comments on Sharad Pawar.

Ambekar said that he had removed two objectionable lines from his social media post voluntarily after he received calls from senior top brass . “Still, they came to my office, abused and assaulted me. They wanted to make the video on social media and when I confronted them, I was attacked ,” he said.

Ambekar said that he had posted a poem on his social media page and had not named anyone.