Another FIR against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE The Pune cyber police have lodged another case against actress Ketaki Chitale for defaming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
NCP office bearer Babasaheb Patil (37) , a resident of Dattawadi lodged a first information report (FIR) after he came across a social media post uploaded by the actress on her social media handle, police said.
Senior inspector DS Hake of Cyber police said , “A case related to defamation and promotion of enmity between different groups has been lodged against her and investigation is on.”
Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till May 18.
Later, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against Chitale, said they will seek the actor’s custody after her remand with the Thane police ends.
NC case registered after Maha BJP leader claims NCP men hit him
A non-cognizable (NC) offence was registered after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar told police a group of people from the NCP had entered his office here and slapped him, an official said on Sunday.
A Khadak police station official said an NC case has been taken against four people and further probe was underway.
Ambekar had claimed NCP workers had come to his office on Saturday seeking tax consultation and had then hit and abused him. He alleged that he was attacked with the motive to circulate the video on social media. Ambekar complained about the incident to Khadak Police Station after which a non-cognizable case was lodged in connection with the incident. Ambedkar came under attack over his derogatory social media comments on Sharad Pawar.
Ambekar said that he had removed two objectionable lines from his social media post voluntarily after he received calls from senior top brass . “Still, they came to my office, abused and assaulted me. They wanted to make the video on social media and when I confronted them, I was attacked ,” he said.
Ambekar said that he had posted a poem on his social media page and had not named anyone.
Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district's Chadoora on Thursday. The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.
Gururgam records highest maximum temperature since Haryana was formed
Gurugram: Gurugram continued to reel under the extreme heat wave, recording a maximum temperature at 48.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department. This was the highest recorded temperature since the state of Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. The city registered a maximum temperature of 49C on May 10, 1966, according to IMD Chandigarh. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40C and 4.5C above normal.
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its 'Mohalla Nigrani Samitis' have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.
Cops arrest moneylender for extorting money from Pune couple
PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested a money lender for allegedly extorting money, despite recovering the loan he had extended to the victim. According to the police, the incident took place between February 2021 and February 15, 2022 at the residence of the victim. The police have arrested the main accused Shafi Bashu Jamadar (53), a resident of Bharav vasti and two other persons in connection with the incident.
Pune temperature may rise to 40 degrees Celsius in next few days
PUNE Even though the first 15 days of May are over, Pune has touched 40.7 degrees Celsius just once. The maximum temperatures in May for Pune city in the past years were seen to be as high as 41 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the day temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.6 degrees Celsius which was just 0.4 degrees warmer than normal. In the past few days as well, the day temperature has been significantly near normal.
