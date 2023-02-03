Another group of aspirants protest implementing new pattern this year

Pune: A group of MPSC aspirants took to the streets again on Friday, to protest the decision to implement the new Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination pattern beginning in 2025.

In an ironic twist, a few students had challenged the earlier proposal to carry out the pattern from this year, prompting the state government cabinet to take a decision in that regard. However, with another protest taking place, the government’s decision is likely to cause further consternation.

A large number of students had gathered near Alka Talkies chowk for the protest as they had started preparation as per the new pattern.

MPSC aspirants have been calling for the new descriptive pattern to be implemented beginning in 2025, and many protests have been held across the state to back the demand.

Meanwhile, Pune district guardian minister and state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil contacted the protesting students and promised to investigate their demands. Patil has called a meeting for Tuesday to discuss the issue, and the state government will not issue any notification about the implementation of the new exam pattern until the meeting is held.

“I’ve been preparing for the MPSC exam for the last six months using the new pattern that the government announced earlier, and now they’ve changed their mind. I had paid thousands of rupees in class fees, and starting from scratch for exams would be extremely difficult for me,” said Jyotsana Mujumle, an MPSC aspirant.

The new ‘descriptive exam pattern’ has 9 papers instead of the previous 6 papers in the subjective pattern. While the exam will be worth 1,750 points rather than the previous pattern’s 800 points. The major change is that 300 points from each of the two language papers will not be included in the merit score, which will affect the students’ scores. To be eligible for the merit score, a candidate must score at least 25 per cent on each topic. All nine papers will b in a descriptive format and will be worth 250 points each.

