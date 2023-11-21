Another spell of light rain expected in Pune

PUNE: Beginning November 23, Maharashtra and Pune city are likely to experience another spell of cloudy weather with light rainfall in isolated areas owing to the impact of the system generated in the Bay of Bengal, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Pune city is likely to experience cloudy weather with light rainfall in isolated areas owing to the impact of the system generated in the Bay of Bengal beginning November 23, said IMD official. (HT FILE)

Between November 8 and 10, both Maharashtra and Pune had experienced cloudy weather and moderate rain with Shivajinagar recording 27 mm rainfall on November 10. Rainfall occurred due to the system formed over the Bay of Bengal which brought huge moisture into the south and central parts of Maharashtra. Once again, the state is going to face a similar situation with a new system formed in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “As the state is receiving cool northern winds, the minimum temperature is likely to fall in the northern and central areas of Maharashtra including Pune in the next 48 hours. However, due to the upper air circulation formed over the West Bay of Bengal adjoining the Tamil Nadu coast and a trough lying between the East of Sri Lanka Bay of Bengal, Southeastern wind is likely to strengthen in the coming days, resulting in huge moisture incursion over Maharashtra from November 23 onward. Under the influence of this system, the state as well as Pune city is likely to receive light rain.”

Vineet Kumar, a former scientist from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), tweeted, “As per the latest IMD-GFS model, rain will return to Pune from November 24 to 27 with peak rain on November 25 to 26. There will be widespread rain in the entire Pune city and district. Nashik, Nagar, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad will also get rain in this period.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the city recorded an increase in the temperature, and both minimum and maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded above normal level by 4.2 and 1.4 degrees respectively. As per the data, the minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 18.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded as 31.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity level in the city is still at the moderate level