Anticipatory bail of man on the run for duping 7 credit societies, 2 banks rejected

PUNE A court in Pune rejected the anticipatory bail application of a man who is booked in a case of cheating two banks and seven credit societies.

The bail was rejected by additional sessions Judge AN Mare who stated in the order, “If the anticipatory bail is granted to the applicant, it will seriously interfere into the right of the investigating agency to conduct a fair and proper investigation.”

The accused man, who is on the run, has been identified as Vikram Madhavrao Ingale, a resident of Ratnadeep Colony in Warje area of Pune, according to Public prosecutor Pushkar Sapre. In his application for anticipatory bail, Ingale submitted that he is ready to deposit the amount on which he has defaulted within two months.

“One accused Ananda Bandu Sawant is arrested and is under Magistrate Custody. Ingale is the prime accused in the case who has duped the complainant, Janakalyan Nagari Sahkari Patsanstha with the fraudulent intention to cheat for his personal gain to the tune of ₹17,20,000/- prima facie. The primary investigation revealed that, nine banks are being defrauded and the amount involved is likely to be upto ₹1.5 crore. It might be huge racket of vehicle loan fraud,” said PP Sapre who appeared along with Advocates Rushikesh Ganu and Anand Kulkarni.

The two men are accused of having forged RTO certificates, receipts, invoices, certificates of registration, insurance policy and fake quotations which they submitted to banks and credit societies in order to get vehicle loans.

“We have been trying to trace him. The scope of the case is increasing,” said senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan of Unit 3 of Pune police crime branch which is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station.