Anti-gunda squad arrests suspects in firing incident 

The anti-gunda squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for allegedly orchestrating an attack on his cousin, who is the manager of a steel company in the Mahalunge MIDC area. The suspect reportedly hired four contract killers, assuring them ₹12 lakh for the assassination plot. The accused has been identified as Sangram alias Chandan Anant Singh (42) from Marunji, who hired four contract killers to eliminate his cousin over a business rivalry. Along with Singh, police arrested his associate Rohit Sudhan Pande (23) from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made on February 11, and the court granted them police custody till February 16.

In a firing incident, Ajay Vikram Singh, the 34-year-old managing director and partner of the Kailash Steel Enterprise in Chakan was injured on January 20. Police said a search for three more accused involved in this case is underway.

According to police reports, the prime accused also works in the steel industry and in fact, introduced the victim to the trade. However, the accused went bankrupt, while the victim is doing well in the industry. Furthermore, the accused stated that his cousin was mistreating him, so he devised a plan to kill him.

According to Mahalunge MIDC Police, two unidentified individuals wearing helmets and riding on black motorcycles fired two rounds from their country-made pistols towards Singh. After the firing, the accused escaped towards Varale-Bhamboli village.

After the incident, the company supervisor and other staffers rushed him to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment. The company supervisor informed the police about the incident.