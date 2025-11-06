Applications for 111 teaching posts at SPPU to open from Nov. 8

After a prolonged delay in recruitment of teaching staff, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday, November 4, announced that applications for a total 111 sanctioned teaching posts will open from Saturday, November 8; marking a crucial step in addressing faculty shortages that have affected academic quality and contributed to the decline in the university’s national rankings. The drive seeks to recruit 47 assistant professors, 32 associate professors, and 32 professors across various academic departments (a total 111 vacancies). Even as the university has announced the long-awaited recruitment, serious allegations of administrative corruption, irregularities, and misuse of authority have surfaced. (HT)

Acting registrar Jyoti Bhakare said, “The online application process will be available on the university’s official website, admin.unipune.ac.in/recruitment, from November 8 to December 7, 2025, in accordance with the higher and technical education department’s government resolution (GR) dated October 6, 2025. Applicants must submit printed copies of their forms and supporting documents to the university’s teachers’ section by 6 pm on December 12, 2025.”

A detailed corrigendum of all procedures and eligibility norms is expected to be published on Friday, November 7. Even as the university has announced the long-awaited recruitment, serious allegations of administrative corruption, irregularities, and misuse of authority have surfaced.

The University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, led by president RahuI Sasane, has issued a strong statement questioning the legitimacy of the current recruitment process under an acting registrar and without full-time deans and statutory officers. “The SPPU has been without a permanent registrar and deans for over two years. In such a situation, allowing recruitment under acting officials is an invitation to large-scale corruption,” the statement reads. It demands that the governor and chancellor of universities immediately issue directives to first appoint permanent officials (registrar and deans) before proceeding with any faculty recruitment. The committee has warned that if these demands are ignored, it will launch intense legal action to ensure transparency.

Whereas Akshay Kamble, state vice-president, National Students Union of India (NSUI) Maharashtra, has said, “The Government of Maharashtra’s resolution dated October 6, 2025 on university faculty recruitment is in direct violation of the UGC Regulations, 2018, which clearly state that appointments must be made solely on the basis of the interview. By giving 75% weightage to academic and profile-based criteria and only 25% to the interview, the state has acted against national norms and constitutional provisions. Higher education comes under the concurrent list and hence, UGC regulations hold overriding authority. Moreover, when issues related to cadre-wise and category-wise reservation in agricultural universities are already under judicial consideration before the Bombay High Court, introducing a new structure now amounts to interference in a matter that is sub-judice. The NSUI demands immediate withdrawal of this resolution and urges the government to ensure that all faculty appointments strictly follow UGC Regulations to maintain transparency, legality, and academic integrity.”