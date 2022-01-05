Approval for proposed site for airport at Purandar rejected by MoD?

Pune: The proposed international airport at Purandar may have hit another roadblock, in terms of clearance for a new site by the state government.

Clearance for the new site, believed to be in the same tehsil, is stuck with authorities, Sudhir Mehta, president of Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), claimed on Wednesday.

Mehta said that he was informed by officials about the proposal getting rejected by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Confirmation from the MoD is awaited.

“It appears that the site clearance for the proposed Pune airport at the new location in Purandar has been cancelled by the MOD, which effectively means that the project is dead. Request the state govt to clarify about plans for a new airport at Pune??,” Mehta tweeted on Wednesday.

He later told Hindustan Times that an official from Ministry of Defence informed him, with documents, about the proposal getting rejected. Mehta refused to share why the Ministry of Defence denied clearance.

When contacted, officials from district administration did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

A senior Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) official hinted that clearance may not come for the site suggested by the government.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh while responding to a text message seeking clarity about the issue replied saying, “We have not received any communication”.

An MLA from Purandar, Sanjay Jagtap said he too has learnt about the being rejected.

“There are six land options. I too have heard about the rejection of the site by the Ministry of Defense, but did not get any official information. Once the information is received, we will be able to get details. MP Supriya Sule (MP) and myself, are both firm on the airport in Purandar only, where there are six land options,” Jagtap said.

Sources said the ministry has refused to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) two months back, for the same site, which the state government proposed after the first site was cancelled.

Earlier in 2021, Ajit Pawar had said that a report had been submitted to the Central government regarding the new site for Purandar airport.

The originally proposed site for the Pune International Airport was changed because of opposition from the villagers in Purandar tehsil. Then a revised proposal, with the changed location was submitted to the Centre for approval.

Opposition has emerged for the new site as well. Even if the Centre gives a go-ahead, the land acquisition process will not be a cakewalk for the administration.

