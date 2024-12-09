Armed robbery at jewellery shop on Pune’s BT Kawade Road, gold worth 2.45 lakh stolen

Two unidentified individuals entered a jewellery shop on BT Kawade Road, abused and threatened the owner at gunpoint, used pepper spray and robbed 35 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹2,45,000. As per the complaint filed by 78-year-old Oswal, the accused entered the shop and maintained half shutter of the shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm when shop owner Walchand Oswal was checking daily entries in the notebook, said police.

As per the complaint filed by 78-year-old Oswal, the accused entered the shop and maintained half shutter of the shop. They then abused and threatened Oswal at gunpoint and pepper sprayed into his eyes.

Taking advantage of this situation, another accused collected golden ornaments placed in a showcase when Oswal tried to resist, the accused hit him on his left shoulder and fled on a motorcycle.

Teams have been dispatched to identify and trace the culprits, and an FIR was lodged at the Mundhwa police station, said police.

Balasaheb Nikam, police inspector (crime) at Mundhwa police station, said, “During the robbery, the accused hit the shoulder of the shop owner by using the rear end of a koyta (sickle). When the shop owner shouted for help, neighbouring shop owners gathered and hence the accused fled the spot.’’

Police are also analysing CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been filed at Mundhwa police station under sections 309(6),3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and sections 2(25),4(25) of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam and police sub-inspector Bhimrao Manjare is investigating the case.