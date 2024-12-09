Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Armed robbery at jewellery shop on Pune’s BT Kawade Road, gold worth 2.45 lakh stolen

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Dec 10, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm when shop owner Walchand Oswal was checking daily entries in the notebook, said police

Two unidentified individuals entered a jewellery shop on BT Kawade Road, abused and threatened the owner at gunpoint, used pepper spray and robbed 35 grams of gold ornaments worth 2,45,000.

As per the complaint filed by 78-year-old Oswal, the accused entered the shop and maintained half shutter of the shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the complaint filed by 78-year-old Oswal, the accused entered the shop and maintained half shutter of the shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm when shop owner Walchand Oswal was checking daily entries in the notebook, said police.

As per the complaint filed by 78-year-old Oswal, the accused entered the shop and maintained half shutter of the shop. They then abused and threatened Oswal at gunpoint and pepper sprayed into his eyes.

Taking advantage of this situation, another accused collected golden ornaments placed in a showcase when Oswal tried to resist, the accused hit him on his left shoulder and fled on a motorcycle.

Teams have been dispatched to identify and trace the culprits, and an FIR was lodged at the Mundhwa police station, said police.

Balasaheb Nikam, police inspector (crime) at Mundhwa police station, said, “During the robbery, the accused hit the shoulder of the shop owner by using the rear end of a koyta (sickle). When the shop owner shouted for help, neighbouring shop owners gathered and hence the accused fled the spot.’’

Police are also analysing CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been filed at Mundhwa police station under sections 309(6),3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and sections 2(25),4(25) of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam and police sub-inspector Bhimrao Manjare is investigating the case.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On