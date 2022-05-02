Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school
pune news

Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school

Pune: Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday
Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday.

Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. He interacted with cadets undergoing Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) course, medical and nursing cadets.

The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP