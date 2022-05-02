Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school

Pune: Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday.

Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. He interacted with cadets undergoing Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) course, medical and nursing cadets.

The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.