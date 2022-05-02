Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school
Pune: Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, visited the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday.
Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. He interacted with cadets undergoing Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) course, medical and nursing cadets.
The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.
-
‘Don’t create panic’: Centre says no fertiliser shortage for kharif
The Centre on Monday said the country had adequate stocks of fertilisers ahead of the upcoming kharif or summer-sown season after a review meeting held by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya, according to an official statement. “The availability of fertilizers in the country is more than the expected demand. (There is) no need to create panic,” the statement quoted Madaviya as saying.
-
Power situation across state to get better in 10 days, says Haryana minister
Gurugram witnessed fewer power outages on Monday as compared to most days last week, officials said, adding residents in a few areas had to deal with outages due to localised issues such as voltage fluctuation. Officials said that electricity demand in Gurugram district touched 1,500 megawatts (MW) on Monday, while all areas under the jurisdiction of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam demanded a load of 5,200MW the same day. Gurugram residents were still inconvenienced.
-
43-year-old accident victim succumbs to head injuries in Pune
A 43-year-old man, who sustained head injuries after being hit by an autorickshaw, passed away under medical treatment on Sunday. A speeding rickshaw had hit the two-wheeler of the victim in Pimpri area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 15. The deceased was identified as a resident of HA Colony in Pimpri, 43, Anil Prabhakar Rokade, according to the police.
-
Now, ‘May I Help You’ desks at CCSI airport for senior citizens
The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport administration in Lucknow has started a service for senior citizens, 'May I help You' for their comfort, safety and security, from Monday. At the CCSI Airport, the 'May I Help You' desks have been set up at the departure and arrival halls of Terminal 1 and 2. The CSEs designated at these desks help passengers navigate issues they face at the airport.
-
Gurugram driver dies in school bus-truck collision; 15 students escape unhurt
A 40-year-old school bus driver died and over 15 students escaped unhurt after their speeding school bus rammed a stationary tractor on Sohna Road on Monday morning. Dixit was ferrying students from Sohna to Goenka World School when the incident took place around 8.15am. Station house officer of Sohna City police station, Umesh Kumar, said that they received information about the accident within a few minutes and sent a team to the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics