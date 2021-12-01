Army havaldar among four in custody over recruitment racket

PUNE: An Indian Army Havaldar is among the four people arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for running an illegal recruitment racket that promised aspirants a job in the armed and police forces. The operation was carried out based on information provided by the military intelligence officials, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The arrested men have been identified as Pravin Jagannath Patil (25), a resident of Tasgaon, Sangli; Mahesh Suresh Vaidya (27), a resident of Karvenagar and a native of Barshi, Solapur; Anil Ramdas Chavanke (35) a resident of Sinnar, Nashik; and Tushal alias Tushar Kailas Dukre (25) a resident of Shirur, Pune, according to the police. The men are all in judicial custody at Yerawada prison. Chavanke is a havaldar in the Indian Army and had come to his hometown, Nashik for a vacation.

Patil used to contact aspirants on phone while Vaidya ensured physical confiscation of original documents from them. Chavanke was presented as the person who could help them get through shortcomings in medical test results while Dukre would help them in forging other documentation like residential proof, according to the police.

“These accused made applicants believe that they could help them get into the army as well as police forces. They also told the applicants that they have done so earlier and the shortcomings found in the medical test results could be managed through their contacts in the medical teams conducting the medical teams in any recruitment process. We were provided with an audio on November 9 with these claims being made in it. Based on that recording, we tracked a person who was in possession of such a leaked paper and registered a case-based complaint against him. We found the other accused in Sangli and Nashik. We are looking for one more person,” said commissioner Prakash.

They were found with original records of Class 10 and 12 of the complainant boy and 10 other such boys. Moreover, the police have also recovered seven forged appointment letters, a set of uniform, and four mobile phones. The original identification cards and documents were wrongfully confiscated by the accused from the applicants and they lured them with forged call/appointment letters. Some applicants were provided false letters by taking a certain fee, while the ones who were selected on merit, were forced to pay money by making them believe that they were selected because of the accused, said officials.

