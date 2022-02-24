Around 1,200 students from Maharashtra stranded in Ukraine; minister writes to PM

PUNE For Saurabh Isapure, a medical student hailing from Sangli in western Maharashtra and stranded in Ukraine, it was a dramatic and fearful experience. Isapure and 100 other Indian students were forced to return to their university hostels on Thursday morning when they were just 60kms from reaching the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv (capital of Ukraine) to catch a flight to India.

“I along with several other Indian students were on the way to the airport in two luxury buses when we got a message from Indian embassy that airspace in Ukraine has been shut and we have to return to the university hostels. We had to return to hostels in this war situation and our trip to India is uncertain,” said 20-year-old Saurabh, who is pursuing MBBS course.

According to government sources, around 1,200 students from Maharashtra like Saurabh are stranded in Ukraine amid tension between Ukraine and Russia. Early on Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering anxiety among family members of Indian citizens living or studying in the crisis-hit European country. Earlier in the day, an Air India flight that took off for Kyiv from Delhi to bring back Indians had to return because Ukrainian authorities had shut the Boryspil airport to civilian flights after Russian forces attacked the country.

Amid pleas from family and students stranded in Ukraine, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the chief secretary to coordinate with the Centre and get in touch with Maharashtrians in Ukraine. The Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar demanding their intervention to bring back students from the state stuck in Ukraine.

“The war-like situation prevailing between Russia and Ukraine may endanger the lives of students from India studying there. It is learnt that students from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine due to non-availability of flights and other resources. The Government of India in the past has rescued Indians stuck in a similar situation in other countries. It is a kind request to urgently rescue 1,200 Maharashtra students stuck in Ukraine and direct the concerned authorities to bring them back,” Samant said in his letter.

Majority of students have gone to Ukraine to study Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course.

Saurabh is a second year MBBS student at Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) located in Chernivtsi city in western Ukraine. “Our university is located around 1,000 kms away from the airport, away from the border and does not face any war-like situation. Some students had travelled last night by train to the airport to board the morning flight, but now, unfortunately, all flights have been cancelled,” added Saurabh.

After Russia declared war and military operations, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24x7 control room to assist students and other Indian nationals. There are around 18,000 Indian students studying at various universities across Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has assured stranded Indian students that alternate arrangements will be made to ensure their safe return and advised them and other Indian nationals to remain calm and not move out.

Anup Devtale, another MBBS student from Kolhapur and studying in the same university as Saurabh, returned to India two days ago. Anup said, “Since last one month we were under tremendous pressure and fear due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict news. The university had stopped offline lectures and started online mode from last month, so all students were at hostel premises only. No one was going out due to fear and our city did not have any war-like situation.”

“The flight ticket fares have increased hugely in last two months. Earlier, we used to buy two-way tickets for around ₹35,000 which is now around ₹45,000 for only one way. As most of the students are on educational loan and cannot afford to buy such costly tickets, we had to somehow arrange money to fly back home,” he said.

According to Dr Sudarshan Gherde, president, Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI) which helps students to get admission in foreign universities, many are in panic mode and their parents in India are very much worried. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and in touch with our students who are all over Ukraine and trying to bring them back safely. Major issue is that the university or the Ukrainian government has not given any official statement or instruction to students to return due to which students are confused. And as online lectures are still going on, students do not want to miss the lectures but now as the war has begun since today morning, students there are in a state of fear,” Gherde said.

