Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
pune news

Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede

Speaking at Pimpri-Chinchwad on the sidelines of a programme, Walse-Patil said, action needed to be taken against those who falsely implicate others.
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 07:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Speaking at Pimpri-Chinchwad on the sidelines of a programme, Walse-Patil said, action needed to be taken against those who falsely implicate others. “If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. Action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter,” Patil told reporters.

A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others. The NCB had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise off Mumbai’s coast in October last year, following which 20 people, including Aryan, were detained. They were arrested hours later.

“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think the Centre has also taken cognisance of this matter,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The former NCB zonal director came under fire after the CBI gave a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent over 20 days in jail, following his arrest on October 3 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP