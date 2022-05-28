Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede

PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Speaking at Pimpri-Chinchwad on the sidelines of a programme, Walse-Patil said, action needed to be taken against those who falsely implicate others. “If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. Action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter,” Patil told reporters.

A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others. The NCB had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise off Mumbai’s coast in October last year, following which 20 people, including Aryan, were detained. They were arrested hours later.

“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think the Centre has also taken cognisance of this matter,” he added.

The former NCB zonal director came under fire after the CBI gave a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent over 20 days in jail, following his arrest on October 3 last year.