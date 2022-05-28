Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Speaking at Pimpri-Chinchwad on the sidelines of a programme, Walse-Patil said, action needed to be taken against those who falsely implicate others. “If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. Action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter,” Patil told reporters.
A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others. The NCB had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise off Mumbai’s coast in October last year, following which 20 people, including Aryan, were detained. They were arrested hours later.
“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think the Centre has also taken cognisance of this matter,” he added.
The former NCB zonal director came under fire after the CBI gave a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent over 20 days in jail, following his arrest on October 3 last year.
-
Green cover: Specific trees to be planted on different stretches of Prayagraj roads
Major roads of Sangam city will be identified with specific varieties of trees. As part of an ambitious project, Prayagraj Development Authority has identified different roads and intersections of the city where specific species of trees would be planted to boost green cover. PDA has identified 23 such spans of roads across the city.
-
Mumbai man duped of ₹1.57 crore in cryptocurrency mining fraud
Mumbai: A 36-year-old Malabar Hill resident has been duped of ₹1.57 crore in fraudulent cryptocurrency investment. The accused used a fake website to trap the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill in the investment scheme. Malabar Hill police have registered a case. In October 2021, the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill befriended the accused over the internet. Since October 2021 the complainant invested 2.83 lakh Australian dollars (equivalent to ₹1.53 crore),” said a police officer.
-
Excise dept seizes 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor
Bhiwandi The flying squads of the state excise and Bhiwandi Crime Branch have confiscated a tempo carrying around 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor worth ₹8.74 lakh to Bhiwandi for sale, said the police. On being questioned with the accused, police found that they tried to save excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city. Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the excise department alerted the Bhiwandi crime branch.
-
Covid: Maha reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in Pune
Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first cases of the Covid-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune. News agency ANI, citing a health department report on whole genomic sequencing, said four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were detected in Pune. Experts said high transmissibility should not worry as much as higher hospitalisation rates and deaths.
-
113 Navi Mumbai auto drivers penalised for refusing to ply by meter
Navi Mumbai Following various complaints by commuters about auto rickshaws not plying by the meter in some parts of Navi Mumbai, the Vashi Regional Transport Office conducted a special drive and penalised 113 auto drivers in two days. The drive was conducted at Nerul, Vashi, Karawe village and D Mart sector 48, Seawood and the cops collected a fine of ₹1.97 lakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics