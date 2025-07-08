As Pavana and Mula rivers swell, PCMC issues alert

PUNE: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued an alert after water was released from the Pavana and Mulshi dams on Monday. Civic officials said incessant rainfall in the city and dam catchment areas has led to a rise in water levels at both the dams. According to PCMC officials, from 10am onwards on Monday, 2,800 cusecs of water was released from the Pavana dam into the Pavana river. While, from 2pm onwards, 8,200 cusecs of water was released from the Mulshi dam into the Mula river. (HT)

As the India Meteorological Department forecasts more rainfall in the dam catchment and ghat areas, water discharge from dams is expected to increase. PCMC municipal commissioner and administrator, Shekhar Singh, has instructed the emergency response teams to stay alert. He also appealed to citizens living near riverbanks to remain cautious and avoid going near the river.

“PCMC’s disaster response machinery is ready to take immediate action if needed. Rescue teams, equipped with the necessary tools, are on standby. The disaster control room has also been activated to provide timely assistance in case of emergencies. Senior officers, including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, have been appointed as nodal officers to manage any situation that may arise,” Singh said.

The PCMC is also providing regular updates on rainfall, dam water discharge, and safety advisories through its official social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.