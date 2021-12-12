Aspirants grade MVA govt an ‘F’ for last minute cancellation of Mhada recruitment exam

PUNE As State housing minister Jitendra Awhad cancelled the scheduled Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) recruitment test exams at the eleventh hour, aspirants have expressed extreme disappointment and anger, as they were to appear for this examination on Sunday, December 12.

The opposition too escalated its attack on the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its overall handling of various exams, be MPSC, health or for MHADA. In all these cases, exams were cancelled with several discrepancies and in some cases papers were allegedly leaked, an embarrassment for the government.

This time, the Pune cyber police have arrested three persons while three more suspects have been identified. These suspects, according to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, were about to leak the paper before exam started, forcing the government to defer the exam till January.

The scheduled MHADA recruitment examination was going to be held at various centres across state with more than 275,000 candidates to appear for it on December 12, 15 19 and 20, for jobs under class A, B and C.

There were 565 vacant posts in MHADA under various categories which included administration, accounts and survey departments. The application process for the recruitment had started in September 2021 for posts of executive engineer, architect, sub-engineer, administrative officer, assistant legal advisor, junior engineer, junior architect assistant, assistants, clerks, surveyor and several other posts.

Speaking about the government’s “mismanagement” in handling the exam, leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, the health department recruitment scam leads to the state health department directorate office. Now, the same thing is being witnessed for the MHADA recruitment scam as the examination has been cancelled last movement. “This is the height of corruption, apathy and poor management. Despite this, the MVA government is not speaking up. For how long such things will be tolerated as lakhs of students have suffered due to this. If this government is not able to give jobs then at least don’t play with their emotions. Strict action should be taken on the culprits, but from the state government who is going to take responsibility,” Fadnavis said.

Many while expressing anger said minister Awhad was enthusing confidence among candidates till the last moment, that there is nothing wrong with the exam process. However, he announced the “deferring” post-midnight, when candidates had reached major cities to appear for exam.

Awhad at 1.54 am on Sunday posted a video of himself announcing that the exam has been deferred for some “unavoidable” reasons.

“I apologise to all candidates and announce that due to unavoidable circumstances, examinations to be held on December 12 and on later dates have been deferred. These exam will now be held in January. I am posting the video so late in the night to appeal candidates not to step out and head for exam centres in the morning,” Awhad said.

Earlier, in a similar way, the state health department recruitment examinations were scheduled on September 25 and 26. 2021. As the company conducting the exam could not make necessary arrangements and preparations in the time, students faced several technical issues with the hall tickets and examination centres. The exam was cancelled a day prior. Later, it was held on October 24 and 31.

Santosh Karade an aspirant from Jalgaon who travelled to Pune to appear for the examination said, “It is so frustrating that at the last movement, a few hours before the examination we are told that exam is cancelled. I came to Pune early on Sunday morning by a private tourist bus for which I had to pay Rs1,000 ticket fare. And also I took two days leave from my current job to appear for this exam. In every recruitment examination there is some problem due to which lakhs of aspirants have to suffer mentally, physically and financially.”

Another aspirant Mangala Padhye said, “This MVA government has completely failed in conducting the recruitment examinations and has lost trust of students. Due to Covid-19 pandemic already youth are depressed as there are no jobs, many of them were removed from work and now this paper leakage followed by cancellation of exam is adding to the frustration. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should realise the pain and anger of all these students and take strict action against the culprits.”