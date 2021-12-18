Aspiring model alleges rape, three booked in Pune

PUNE The Warje police have booked three persons in connection with issuing threats to a 25-year-old aspiring model from Hadapsar.

According to the FIR , the accused identified as Abhijit Sathe (34), a resident of Warje allegedly raped the victim, took her private pictures and threatened to make it viral on social media if she did not pay ₹10 lakh ransom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police officials, the model earlier paid of ₹6 lakh to Sathe on the promise that she would get a role in Bollywood. Later, he blackmailed the model and said he would upload the private videos on social media. the complaint added.

Besides Sathe, Rajesh Mallya and a woman have also been booked in the case. The crime took place between July 2017 till July 2021, said officials.