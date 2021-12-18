Home / Cities / Pune News / Aspiring model alleges rape, three booked in Pune
Aspiring model alleges rape, three booked in Pune

According to the FIR , the accused allegedly raped the victim, took her private pictures and threatened to make it viral on social media if she did not pay 10 lakh ransom
The Warje police have booked three persons in connection with issuing threats to a 25-year-old aspiring model from Hadapsar. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 18, 2021 11:09 PM IST
ByNadeem Imandar

PUNE The Warje police have booked three persons in connection with issuing threats to a 25-year-old aspiring model from Hadapsar.

According to the FIR , the accused identified as Abhijit Sathe (34), a resident of Warje allegedly raped the victim, took her private pictures and threatened to make it viral on social media if she did not pay 10 lakh ransom.

According to police officials, the model earlier paid of 6 lakh to Sathe on the promise that she would get a role in Bollywood. Later, he blackmailed the model and said he would upload the private videos on social media. the complaint added.

Besides Sathe, Rajesh Mallya and a woman have also been booked in the case. The crime took place between July 2017 till July 2021, said officials.

