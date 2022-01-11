At 11.5 degrees Celsius, Pune reports lowest night temperature in January so far

PUNE On Tuesday, Pune reported the lowest night temperature at 11.5 degrees Celsius. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperature is likely to fall further bringing cooler winds to the city. There has been a gradual fall in minimum temperature across Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Nashik reported to be the coolest place in Maharashtra at 10 degrees Celsius with Mahabaleshwar reported to be the second coolest with minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius. Pune was the third coolest in the state.

However, the minimum temperature reported so far for January is four degrees more than the reported lowest minimum temperature for this month in the last decade.

According to the weather department, day and night temperatures on Makar Sankranti on January 15 will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

Speaking about the drop in temperature, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said , “There is a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining central Pakistan in lower and middle tropospheric levels. A trough runs from North interior Karnataka to north central Maharashtra at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and neighbourhood and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to Jharkhand at lower tropospheric levels. The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over East and adjoining central India till January 14,” said Kashyapi.

Under its influence, parts of Central India including Vidarbha in Maharashtra may receive isolated rainfall along with hailstorm, he added.

“Pune may witness a drop in day temperature however, gradual rise in night temperature is expected. Night temperature may increase to as high as 15 degrees Celsius in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

The skies are expected to remain clear for the next few days in Pune.