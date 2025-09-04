At 265, Pune district reports highest number of dengue cases in Maha in 2025

The monsoon season – marked by rain, high humidity, and fluctuating temperatures – has once again triggered a rise in vector-borne diseases across Maharashtra, with Pune district recording the highest number of dengue cases this year, officials said. Furthermore, Maharashtra reported 1,945 chikungunya cases between January and August 21 this year, with Pune district alone accounting for 176 of these cases, the second-highest tally in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the state epidemiology department, Maharashtra reported 5,962 dengue cases between January and August 21 this year, with Pune district alone accounting for 265 of these cases, the highest in the state. After Pune, Palghar reported 232 of these cases, Akola 200, and Amravati 132. Maharashtra also recorded 26 suspected dengue deaths during this period. However, the state recorded fewer dengue cases this year as compared to last year. Maharashtra reported 1,891 dengue cases till August 21, 2025 against 2,895 such cases reported during the corresponding period last year.

Within Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported a sharp rise in cases over the past two months. Between July and August, the city recorded 39 confirmed dengue cases; 1,113 suspected dengue cases; and seven confirmed chikungunya cases. August alone saw 28 dengue and five chikungunya cases—the highest monthly load so far this year. Cumulatively till August this year, the PMC reported 51 confirmed dengue cases; 1,366 suspected dengue cases; and 17 confirmed chikungunya cases; Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief, PMC, said.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services and head of the state’s vector-borne disease control programme, said that the combination of rain, humidity, and fluctuating temperatures is creating favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes. “The numbers may rise further in the coming weeks as the monsoon continues,” he said. Dr Sangale added that preventive measures remain the same irrespective of the caseload. “We have already started containment and IEC (Information, Education, Communication) activities for vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season,” Dr Sangale said.

Pune district malaria officer Dr Aparna Patil attributed the high number of cases to urbanisation, a large migratory population, and wider testing. “More than 2,500 samples have been tested for dengue and chikungunya in Pune district. The number of cases tends to be higher where more samples are tested,” she said.

Whereas Dr Dighe urged citizens to avoid stagnant water, use mosquito nets, and wear protective clothing. “All ward officers and malaria inspectors have been asked to intensify fogging and cleanliness drives in vulnerable areas,” he said.