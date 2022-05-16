At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022

Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. The city will continue to witness high humidity (37 per cent), three per cent above normal, along with a rise in day temperature for the next few days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department reported city’s day temperature as 40.7 degrees Celsius and night as 24.2 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius warmer than normal, on May 8.

Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Pune will report clear sky till May 18.

“The day temperature may vary between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius during this period, followed by cloudy weather,” said Kashyapi.

On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha. All four subdivisions of Maharashtra are forecasted to report isolated rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning in the next few days.

“The southwest monsoon also reached Andaman on Monday, six days earlier than the usual date,” said IMD officials.

Mercury count

Date -- Day temperature (in degrees Celsius)

May 8-- 40.7

May 9--38.6

May 10--37.7

May 11-- 36.3

May 12-- 33.7

May 13--36.7

May 14--37.1

May 15--37.6

May 16--40.8

Source: IMD