At 8.5 degrees Celsius, Pune’s mercury drops to season’s lowest

Pune: In just three days, minimum temperature in Pune city has reported a drastic drop. On Tuesday, Pune city reported 8.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, from 17.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The city was cooler than Mahabaleshwar which reported night temperature at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Since November last year, Pune city has not reported such a drop in night temperature. In November last year, the lowest minimum temperature reported was 10.9 degrees Celsius and, in December 2021, it was 11.1 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported the lowest minimum temperature of the season with cooler winds. The day temperature at 26.3 degrees Celsius was 4.1 degrees cooler than normal. The night temperature was 2.6 degrees Celsius colder than normal. Nashik was the coolest place in Maharashtra with night temperature dropping to 6.3 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Due to western disturbance in the north, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that cold wave conditions will prevail till January 26 in Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said cold weather conditions will prevail in Pune city till January 27.

“The night temperature may drop further on January 26 but the drop will not be drastic. In the next few days, the night temperature is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius. Days will also be cooler with maximum temperature not surpassing 27 degrees Celsius in Pune city,” said Kashyapi.

“Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of central India till January 27 and no significant change thereafter,” said IMD officials.

Along with Pune city, other parts of the state will continue to experience cold wave conditions till January 26.

“In the four subdivisions of Maharashtra, the northern part of central Maharashtra is likely to continue to feel the chill till January 26. Marathwada may also see drop in night temperature till January 26. Parts of Vidarbha may continue to feel colder winds till January 27. Weather in Konkan and Goa will remain dry,” said Kashyapi.

Drop in temperature in Pune district

Area--Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Malin--7.1

Nimgiri--7.7

Talegaon--7.9

Pashan--8.0

NDA--8.2

Haveli--8.3

Shivajinagar--8.5

Rajgurunagar--8.8

Ballalwadi--8.9

Junnar--9.2

Shirur--9.9

Girivan--10.2

Indapur--10.4

Daund--10.4

Purandhar--10.4

Khed--10.6

Dhamdhere--10.8

Ambegaon--11.1

Lavale--12.3

Chinchwad--13.4

Magarpatta--14.5

Wadgaonsheri--15.1

Source: IMD