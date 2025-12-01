At 9.8°C, Pune sees sharp dip in minimum temperature after a week

After a week of relatively mild nights, the city woke up to a sharp chill on Sunday, November 30, as the minimum temperature plunged to 9.8°C, down steeply from 14.2°C the previous day. The sudden drop into single digits came as a surprise, especially since weather scientists had anticipated above-normal nighttime temperatures due to the influence of Cyclone Ditwah. The dip brought a distinctly wintry close to November. Sunday’s abrupt reversal signalled the return of winter-like conditions across the district. (HT)

Minimum temperatures had been steadily rising through the week, at times reaching 17°C. Sunday’s abrupt reversal signalled the return of winter-like conditions across the district.

The outskirts saw an even more pronounced drop. Haveli recorded 7.8°C, the lowest in the district, while Baramati and Pashan also reported single-digit temperatures at 9.6°C and 9.4°C, respectively, highlighting a broader cooling trend beyond the city.

Officials said the unexpected dip was likely caused by clearer skies and reduced moisture overnight, which allowed heat to escape more rapidly. The abrupt chill has set the tone for a colder start to December.

The cold spell, however, may be brief. Experts expect minimum temperatures to rise again over the next two days.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune, said, “Due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu late on November 30, clouding is likely over parts of Maharashtra, particularly the southern region. Pune may also see partly cloudy conditions, which will lead to a rise in minimum temperatures over the next two days.”