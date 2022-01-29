Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / At Katraj zoo: Covid lockdown helps relax zoo animals, make them feel ‘almost at home’
pune news

At Katraj zoo: Covid lockdown helps relax zoo animals, make them feel ‘almost at home’

According to officials at the zoo, the animals are less aggressive while their minor illnesses have reduced drastically during the past two years
With the lockdown continuing at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj for months now, forcing visitors to stay at home, zoo authorities are noticing a behavioural change in the animals. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByDisha Palkhiwala

PUNE If the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the life of human beings and forced them to change their routine, then same is the case with animals. With the lockdown continuing at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj for months now, forcing visitors to stay at home, zoo authorities are noticing a behavioural change in the animals.

According to officials at the zoo, the animals are less aggressive while their minor illnesses have reduced drastically during the past two years.

“The animals at the zoo are seen in their natural behaviour as seen in the wild area where they are free from noise pollution and captivation,” said Dr Suchitra Suryavanshi Patil, the veterinary officer at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

According to the zoo’s data, it has nearly 440 animals of 63 different species including eight tigers, leopard, and giant squirrel.

The pandemic period since March 2020 has been was very peaceful for the animals as they were free to express their natural behaviour, said Suryavanshi Patil, adding that the animals were more active and stress-free.

RELATED STORIES

“On normal days, when the zoo is open for the public, animals become aggressive and irritated with the actions and noise of people around them, specifically the primates. This results in abnormal behaviour of animals. But abnormality has been negligible during the pandemic,” she said.

The Katraj zoo is spread across 130 acres and is divided into three areas- an animal orphanage, a snake park and a zoo overlooking a lake spanning 42 acres. The zoo houses a total 440 animals and gets financial aid from the Central Zoo Authority.

According to Dr Patil, consistent improvement has been seen in the health of the animals. Illness has reduced drastically. There is no change in diet during this time because it completely depends on the seasonal change.

“As the animals are living in their naturistic environment, they do not show any major changes in their diet or behaviour in the absence of the people,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

BOX: Now, purchase tickets via online payment

Jadhav said, “We are developing a ticket reservation portal which will be an upgrade to the older one. The new system will be hassle-free where the payment of the ticket can be done through the UPI payment gateway. It will help us to keep a note of the count of visitors in a particular time slot. This will be helpful, to follow the government guidelines for restriction of 25% of the total capacity in an open area. Thus, we can restrict the visitor to 25% through this portal.”

According to PMC’s head of IT department Rahul Jagtap, the work of the online portal is still in process. “We have got the tender bid from seven companies till now, development of the portal will start then. It will take approximately three to four weeks to complete the technical as well as legal work,” said Jagtap. The PMC is also in the process of making Rajiv Gandhi Zoo website, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP