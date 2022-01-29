At Katraj zoo: Covid lockdown helps relax zoo animals, make them feel ‘almost at home’

PUNE If the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the life of human beings and forced them to change their routine, then same is the case with animals. With the lockdown continuing at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj for months now, forcing visitors to stay at home, zoo authorities are noticing a behavioural change in the animals.

According to officials at the zoo, the animals are less aggressive while their minor illnesses have reduced drastically during the past two years.

“The animals at the zoo are seen in their natural behaviour as seen in the wild area where they are free from noise pollution and captivation,” said Dr Suchitra Suryavanshi Patil, the veterinary officer at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

According to the zoo’s data, it has nearly 440 animals of 63 different species including eight tigers, leopard, and giant squirrel.

The pandemic period since March 2020 has been was very peaceful for the animals as they were free to express their natural behaviour, said Suryavanshi Patil, adding that the animals were more active and stress-free.

“On normal days, when the zoo is open for the public, animals become aggressive and irritated with the actions and noise of people around them, specifically the primates. This results in abnormal behaviour of animals. But abnormality has been negligible during the pandemic,” she said.

The Katraj zoo is spread across 130 acres and is divided into three areas- an animal orphanage, a snake park and a zoo overlooking a lake spanning 42 acres. The zoo houses a total 440 animals and gets financial aid from the Central Zoo Authority.

According to Dr Patil, consistent improvement has been seen in the health of the animals. Illness has reduced drastically. There is no change in diet during this time because it completely depends on the seasonal change.

“As the animals are living in their naturistic environment, they do not show any major changes in their diet or behaviour in the absence of the people,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

BOX: Now, purchase tickets via online payment

Jadhav said, “We are developing a ticket reservation portal which will be an upgrade to the older one. The new system will be hassle-free where the payment of the ticket can be done through the UPI payment gateway. It will help us to keep a note of the count of visitors in a particular time slot. This will be helpful, to follow the government guidelines for restriction of 25% of the total capacity in an open area. Thus, we can restrict the visitor to 25% through this portal.”

According to PMC’s head of IT department Rahul Jagtap, the work of the online portal is still in process. “We have got the tender bid from seven companies till now, development of the portal will start then. It will take approximately three to four weeks to complete the technical as well as legal work,” said Jagtap. The PMC is also in the process of making Rajiv Gandhi Zoo website, he added.