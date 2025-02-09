Audit committee confirms three GBS deaths in Pune

The audit committee has confirmed three out of six suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) deaths, said officials on Saturday. The death committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headed by the civic health chief, Dr Nina Borade, includes experts from epidemic diseases, physicians, paediatricians, neuro physicians, and infectious disease experts amongst others from government and private institutes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC committee reviewed four deaths which include, a 65-year-old male from Nanded Gaon, a 56-year-old woman from Nandoshi, a 40-year-old male from Dhayari and a 60-year-old male from Warje Malwadi. Out of them two deaths—a 65-year-old male from Nanded Gaon and a 40-year-old male from Dhayari have been confirmed as GBS deaths.

Besides, the death audit committee of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has confirmed the death of a 36-year-old man from Pimple Gurav as a confirmed GBS death.

Dr Borade, committee head and health chief of PMC, informed that the first confirmed GBS death is of a 65-year-old male from Nanded Gaon, who died due to GBS, autonomic dysfunction and respiratory infection. The second confirmed death includes a 40-year-old male from Dhayari. The deceased died due to GBS and autonomic dysfunction. “These health conditions are known causes of death in GBS patients and found during evaluation,” she said.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, infectious diseases expert and member of the committee informed that two deaths were not GBS deaths, and the cause of death was other health conditions.

“Although a 56-year-old woman from Nandoshi was a confirmed case of GBS the cause of death in her case was sepsis. Also, the 60-year-old male from Warje Malwadi was not a GBS patient and died due to viral encephalomyelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM),” he said.

Furthermore, Dr Borade, informed that the fifth suspected GBS death of a 63-year-old man from Karve Nagar was wrongly labelled. “The deceased died due to acute ischemic stroke which is a health condition that can appear similar to GBS and mimic similar symptoms,” she added.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, “The 36-year-old deceased who died at YCM Hospital is a confirmed GBS death. The next day of death the case was evaluated, and it was confirmed as GBS death.”

Pune district has reported 183 (suspected and confirmed) GBS cases to date, said officials.