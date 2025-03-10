Aundh chest hospital struggles for survival as government funds drain away 

The Aundh chest hospital (ACH), the only crucial healthcare facility in the entire district that provides indoor treatment facility to tuberculosis (TB) patients, is struggling to stay afloat as its funds are being diverted to cover mounting property tax and water bill dues. The hospital’s limited resources are being drained to pay for expenses that should rightfully be shared by multiple government and semi-government offices operating within its premises, the officials said. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently sealed the hospital over pending property tax dues of ₹ 25.75 lakh, only to reopen it after repeated requests. (HT PHOTO)

The ACH receives funding from the state government and under the TB programme, is facing a severe financial crunch. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently sealed the hospital over pending property tax dues of ₹25.75 lakh, only to reopen it after repeated requests. The hospital has to pay an annual property tax of ₹7.95 lakh, hosting 14 offices that contribute nothing toward these expenses.

A senior officer from ACH, on request of anonymity, said, “We have written to the state government requesting to allot us funds to clear the dues. The establishment receives around ₹4 lakh to clear the dues of the water bill, property tax, electricity bill and telephone bill. This is not adequate considering the annual bills incurred by the hospital. Besides, we have to pay for the dues of these 14 offices and no one is ready to take the responsibility to clear their own due.”

Similarly, the hospital’s annual water bills are ₹23.92 lakh as the unpaid dues have surged to a staggering ₹1.40 crore. Shockingly, while all 14 offices on the premises utilise the hospital’s water supply, none contributed towards paying the bill, leaving the hospital to bear the entire burden. This financial drain is not just unfair but crippling for an institution meant to serve TB patients, officials said.

Furthermore, adding to the crisis, the district eye department and the SRD office in Pune continue to operate without independent electricity connections. Despite multiple requests, these offices have failed to set up separate meters, further draining the hospital’s financial resources, informed Dr Abhijeet Hosmani, medical superintendent of ACH.

Dr Hosmani stated that ACH has been forced to bear the entire financial burden.

“There is a shortage of funds from the state government. The amount we receive to manage these dues is minimal. The entire building is registered under the ACH, which makes it impossible to obtain separate water bills or tax assessments. It was frustrating when the PCMC officials sealed the hospital. However, after several requests, they eventually removed the seal,” he explained.