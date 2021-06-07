Aundh government veterinary polyclinic to be converted into super-specialty hospital

The government veterinary polyclinic on Aundh road will soon be upgraded to a super specialty veterinary hospital, which will house all types of specialists to take care of animals.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad confirmed that this project is under consideration. “Meanwhile Dr Shital Mukhane, joint director of animal husbandry and Dr Shivaji Vidhate, Pune district animal husbandry officer had a visit to Hyderabad to study the best practice which could be applied here.”

The government run veterinary polyclinic has been offering their services for free for the past three years.

“We are lacking in offering speciality services like CT scan, MRI, laparoscopy, sonography as well as in-patient department, now with this hospital, this will be of benefit to the pet owners and pets for having all services under one roof,” said Dr Mukhane.

This hospital will approximately cost around ₹768.90 lakhs, beside this there is an additional cost of ₹13.15 lakhs towards working staff of 15 personnel, additional 22 doctors and others on contract.

The funds will be raised under the district annual plan.The new super speciality veterinary hospital will have a consultancy room, large operation theatre for treating big animals like bull, cow, horse, donkey, a small operation theatre to operate dogs, cats, sheep, goats.

It will also have a diagnostics department, radiography department, pharmacy, anaesthesia and pre-operation room, conference meeting and training hall as well as an in-patient unit.

This hospital will benefit animals of all sorts all under one roof, it which will increase the quality of veterinary services; it will also help for admission of critically ill animals to have an in-patient unit. This hospital will be helpful for all the districts in and around Pune and would prove of help for farmers and their livestock.

This hospital will also take care of the government’s flagship schemes in the field of animal husbandry such as ‘Saath’ disease control programme, will improve animal husbandry through artificial insemination, and be of help to conduct awareness and training sessions for farmers.

The facility will act as a catalyst for all districts in implementing schemes at regional level.