Aundh-Baner, Hadapsar-Mundhwa remain Covid hotspots in Pune

PUNE Although overall cases in the city are going down, the wards of Aundh-Baner and Hadapsar-Mundhwa continue to remain a cause of concern.

Of the 23,000 new cases that the city reported in the week between January 27 and February 2, the highest number of cases were reported from these two wards.

In the previous week as well, these wards had reported the highest number of new cases. While Bhavani peth with its congested commercial pockets has reported just nine Covid cases as of February 5. On February 5, Aundh-Baner reported 226 Covid cases and Hadapsar-Mundhwa 231.

In the week between January 27 and February 2, the city reported a total of 23,794 cases of which Aundh-Baner reported 3,854 new cases and Hadapsar-Mundhwa reported 3,387 new cases.Both of these wards accounted for 30% of the cases at the time. This was the same in the previous week, between January 20 and January 26, when 5,952 new cases were reported from Aundh-Baner and 5,812 from Hadapsar-Mundhwa, the highest for any ward in the city. In both weeks Bhavani peth reported the least number of Covid-19 cases, 540 in the previous week and 228 in the week after that.

After Bhavani peth is the Kasba-Vishrambaugwada ward, which has the most congested lanes in the city with commercial and slum pockets packed in. As of February 5 Kasba-Vishrambaugwada reported 35 Covid cases.