Authorities fail to prevent dumping of construction & demolition waste in Pune rivers

Despite the introduction of construction and demolition (CMD) waste management rules by the central government in 2016, the authorities in Pune have failed to prevent dumping of CMD waste in stretches of rivers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Meanwhile, a senior official on condition of anonymity said that the civic body is planning to soon take action against such dumping. (HT PHOTo)

Shamkant Patil, a resident of Bopodi, said, “There is a lot of dumping taking place in a stretch of river at Bopodi. CMD waste is being dumped in low-lying areas. Our apartments were flooded in 2019 and now with this dumping, I am sure water is going to enter most areas of Bopodi. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is not doing anything about it.”

Shailja Deshpande, founder-member, Living River Foundation, said, “In city areas, CMD waste is mainly dumped by builders. We have highlighted this issue time and again with ward officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) but there isn’t much action being taken to prevent dumping.”

Krunal Gharre, who works for river conservation, said, “In rural areas, farmers often dump CMD waste to construct a river crossing. There are such places where CMD waste is dumped so that people are able to cross the rivers. CMD is being dumped even in the Ram Nadi and Pawana River.”

“The main problem with the PMC is that it does not have a system for collection of CMD waste at the ward level. Even ward officers are unaware of the agency or contractor that is supposed to pick up the CMD waste. Also, the final waste processing unit has been set up in Wagholi and it is highly inconvenient for common people and builders to send the waste to that centre,” Gharre said.

Deshpande said, “The PMC should set up a system at the ward level for collecting debris and construction waste. Furthermore, people found dumping such waste in rivers should be penalised.”

Meanwhile, a senior official on condition of anonymity said that the civic body is planning to soon take action against such dumping.