Auto driver kills wife over property dispute, son files complaint

A 43-year-old auto rickshaw driver strangled his 38-year-old wife to death on Tuesday afternoon over a domestic dispute. The accused, Prakash Naganath Jadhav, was arrested by Bavdhan police from near the crime spot late at night. On the basis of the complaint filed by their son, Bavdhan police have registered a case under sections 103 (1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said Jadhav, who is originally from Solapur district, had taken to drinking after losing an earlier job as a bus driver and would often come home in an inebriated state and assault his wife, Manisha Praksh Jadhav.

The victim’s son, Pravin Prakash Jadhav,18, who is also the complainant in the case, was the first witness to the crime. On returning home from college on Tuesday at around 2pm, Pravin found the door locked from inside. When he knocked, his father took a long time to open it. Praveen rushed inside and found his mother lying unconscious with foam and saliva coming out of her mouth. He also noticed injury marks on her neck. When he questioned his father, he did not respond and stepped out of home, saying he was going to call an ambulance, but fled instead.

It was left to Pravin, with the help of his friends, to shift his mother to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“We launched a manhunt and arrested the accused by late night,” said Jyoti Tambe, assistant police inspector, Bavdhan police station.”The accused has ancestral farmland from which his sister had been demanding her share. This often led to arguments between the accused and his wife which eventually ended in physical assault. This time, it went too far.”

