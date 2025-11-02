Auto driver shot dead in Kondhwa; police suspect gang rivalry behind killing

An auto-rickshaw driver was shot dead in broad daylight in Kondhwa on Saturday, in what police suspect is the latest episode in an ongoing gang rivalry linked to last year’s murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar. Police recovered one of the motorcycles used in the crime and are scanning CCTV footage from the area. Officials said they have also recovered three live rounds from the spot. (VIDEO GRAB)

The deceased, identified as Ganesh Kale (36), a resident of Yewalewadi, was gunned down near a petrol pump at Khadi Machine Chowk around 3.30 pm. Police said four assailants on two motorcycles followed Kale and opened fire at close range before attacking him with a koyta (sharp weapon) and fleeing the spot.

DCP (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said, “Kale died on the spot after sustaining multiple bullet injuries. We have formed ten teams to trace the assailants.”

Investigators said Kale was the cousin of Sameer Kale, who was arrested in 2024 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Andekar. Police believe Saturday’s killing could be an act of retaliation by the rival Andekar gang.

Sources said Kale’s uncle Datta Kale had earlier been arrested by Bharati Vidyapeeth police for allegedly being part of a conspiracy hatched by the Andekar gang to avenge the leader’s murder.

Kale was recently booked under Section 65(A) of the Bombay Prohibition Act, police said, adding that all angles, including gang rivalry and revenge, are being investigated.

Kumar Ghadge, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station said, “Four including two juveniles have been arrested from Khed Shivapur by the team of Kondhwa police station and the process to bring them back to Pune is going on.”

Police also said they have seized two firearms and two sharp weapons used in the crime.

Police are investigating whether this murder case has any links with the Andekar gang. According to Police, Sameer Kale and others allegedly procured nine firearms from Madhya Pradesh as per the instructions given by the Soma Gaikwad, which were allegedly used in Andekar murder case.

According to Police, Sameer Kale and others allegedly procured nine firearms from Madhya Pradesh as per the instructions given by the Soma Gaikwad, which were allegedly used in Andekar murder case.

In retaliation, gang leader Bandu Andekar and his gang members allegedly killed Ayush Komkar, son of Ganesh Komkar, in the parking area of his Bhavani Peth on September 5. In this case, Kalyani Komkar lodged the FIR at the Samarth Police Station. Police have since arrested 16 people, including gang leader Bandu Andekar, nine members of his family, and several associates.

A minor detained in this case has filmed a social media reel by taking three guns in his hands said Police.