Auto metre recalibration process moves at snail’s pace

As per the revised fare which is applicable from November 22, the fares were increased to ₹21 instead of Rs18 for the first 1.5 km and thereafter, Rs14 for every km, according to revised rates approved by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division
There are 27-meter recalibration service centres in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where autorickshaws can upgrade the meter. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 09:36 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Out of one lakh registered auto-rickshaws in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad only 16, 700 metres are recalibrated, according to the Pune regional transport office (RTO) data.

“Deadline for them is January 31, 2022, we are sending constant reminders and also conducting special drives to recalibrate meters, only a few are showing good response. A huge number of auto-rickshaw drivers have still not recalibrated the meter of auto-rickshaws; only 16, 700 registered auto-rickshaw drivers have upgraded their meters,” said, Sanjiv Bhor, deputy regional transport officer.

There are 27-meter recalibration service centres in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where autorickshaws can upgrade the meter.

“The auto rickshaws which are running in the city area have upgraded their meters while many which are providing service to Ola and Uber are yet to upgrade it. Many auto-rickshaw drivers are showing new rate cards and charging fare,” said Shivaji Lohokare, who runs a meter recalibration service centre at Dandekar Pul.

Even though, RTO has warned auto-rickshaw drivers to not charge more than meter rates – the driver who has not upgraded the meters are asking for 20 to 30 more for a ride.

“If they have not recalibrated meters, they have to take a fare of 18 for the first 1.5km and they cannot charge extra. We have received few complaints from commuters from whom auto-rickshaw drivers have charged extra money and action will be taken against such auto rickshaw drivers,” said Ajit Shinde, RTO.

Vaishnavi Gargi, a resident of Aundh, said “Twice auto-rickshaw drivers asked for Rs30 extra and when I asked them, they start arguing and both of them did not have a rate card.”

