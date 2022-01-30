Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Auto rickshaw plunges into canal, no casualties

PUNE An auto rickshaw plunged into the canal in Janta Vasahat area of the city on Sunday evening, said fire brigade officials
A screen grab from a video shows officials trying to pull out the auto rickshaw. (HT)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place around 7.56 pm when the control room received a call that an auto driver fell into the canal and there were others inside the vehicle.

Station fire officer Pradip Khedekar said that the control room received a call in the evening. “When we reached the spot, we found that it was pitch dark and we had to use halogen light to focus on the auto which was fifteen feet deep into the water. However, there is no confirmation about any person getting drowned or washed away in the incident.”

Khedekar explained that auto was pushed into the canal by miscreants taking advantage of darkness in the area. The fire brigade has ruled out any casualty in the incident.

