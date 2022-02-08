Auto unions to hold strike on Feb 14 against bike taxis

PUNE For Neeraj Mhatre, it is both pleasurable and affordable to take a private two-wheeler taxi from Erandawane to Bibwewadi. There are many others like Mhatre, who are choosing to travel by two-wheeler taxis as they come cheap. Private cab services have introduced this new mode of transport to solo travellers since the past few months. And with comparatively cheaper fares than both auto and car services, it is getting a good response.

However, the service has severely impacted the autorickshaw business in the city due to which all auto unions have come together to hold a one-day strike on Monday, February 14. A meeting of all auto unions was held on Tuesday where it was unanimously decided to oppose the illegal running of ‘bike taxis’ in the city.

“I had some official work and did not have my vehicle to travel, so while booking a vehicle on the mobile app, I saw the option of a two-wheeler taxi. It sounded interesting to me and the fares were cheaper than auto or cab services, so I immediately booked it. This bike taxi is really a good option for people traveling alone and the bike taxi driver was also friendly,” said Mhatre.

Whereas auto unions are furious over the running of these bike taxis. Sanjay Kawade, an auto-rickshaw union member said, “We are already suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many auto drivers have committed suicide due to financial issues. Since the last few months, we have regained business somewhat and suddenly now, these bike taxis have emerged and our passengers are being poached. So to oppose these illegal bike taxis, we are going to hold a one-day strike on February 14 and all auto unions will participate in it. No auto-rickshaws will run in the city on that day,”

Meanwhile, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) last week took action against these bike taxis and 65 of them were confiscated by the RTO officials. “There is no legal permission for such bike taxis till now in Maharashtra and it is found that some app-based companies are providing bike taxi services to passengers. Under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations, proper permit should be given to bike taxis for public transportation, so it is illegal,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.

