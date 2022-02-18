Auto unions up in arms against bike taxis though service popular among students in Pune

PUNE As the popularity of ‘bike taxis’ is increasing in Pune and a large number of solo commuters are choosing to travel by these bike taxis, auto-rickshaw unions are taking up arms against them. So much so that auto drivers are booking bike taxis through mobile apps, taking a ride in them, and then registering police complaints against the taxi owners with RTO officials ultimately seizing the bikes. Till date, auto unions have caught hundreds of such bike taxi owners in Pune city.

“Since these two-wheeler taxis are growing around the city, our business has been affected. There is no legal permission for these bike taxis and we have complained about them to the state transport commissioner as well. But now, we on our own are booking the bike taxis, travelling from one destination to another, and then lodging an official complaint with the police and RTO about the two-wheeler rider. Our auto union members are aggressive about action taken against bike taxis and we will continue till they are banned,” said Sanjay Kawade, president of an auto-rickshaw union in Pune.

On the other hand, the bike taxis have become extremely popular and are much in demand for individual travellers across the city. As they are cheaper than autos and cabs and convenient for solo travellers, the latter prefer to travel by them. While students around colleges and private universities on the outskirts of Pune are opting for these bike taxis, Manish Singh, a student from the Bharati Vidyapeeth area said, “Usually, we had to book an auto or cab to travel to any nearby place and they would charge us high fares. In case I’m travelling alone, I would prefer a bike taxi as its fares are half that of an auto or cab and we students get limited money from our parents. So, these bike taxis are affordable for us and we can now travel easily anywhere in the bike taxis.”

Meanwhile, the Pune Regional Transport Office has also started taking action against these bike taxis and till now, more than 400 such illegal bike taxis have been seized by the RTO. “We have formed squads of our RTO inspectors in which 16 RTO inspectors have been assigned the duty to identify, check and verify illegally running bike taxis in the city. These squads have seized over 400 such two-wheelers and action has been taken. Till now, there is no legal permission given to two-wheeler transportation of passengers, nor is there any permit given under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations for running a bike taxi,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.