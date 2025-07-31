PUNE: Ending a five-year delay due to space constraints and technical objections, the transport department has finally approved the establishment of an automated driving testing track (ADTT) at Phulenagar, Alandi Road, Pune. Automated Driving Test Track approved at Phulenagar RTO to ease licence process

As per the information shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), the new ADTT system will be implemented by a private company through a tendering process floated by the local Sub-Regional Transport Office. The track is expected to be completed within a year, and will mirror the design of the current automated track at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Bhosari.

Pune regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale confirmed the development and said, “The tendering process for establishing the automated driving test facility at the Alandi Road RTO premises has been completed. The track will be a replica of the one at IDTR and will be built by a private agency using modern technology. The project is targeted to be completed within a year.”

Presently, the four-wheeler driving test takes place at the IDTR, Bhosari, after obtaining a learner’s licence whereas the two-wheeler test is taken on a normal testing track at the Phulenagar RTO premises. The Pune RTO had earlier proposed setting up new ADTT test centres at Hadapsar, Alandi Road, and Dive Ghat near Saswad in a bid to decentralise and improve accessibility. Among these, the Alandi Road project has finally received the green signal.

The Alandi site already has a normal ‘8’ shaped two-wheeler permanent license test track and also had a brake test track for heavy vehicles, but earlier proposals for a two-wheeler ADTT testing system were rejected due to concerns over space and other technical reasons. However, after the RTO indicated the increasing number of applicants and highlighted the adequacy of the available land, the transport department approved the setup of the ADTT specifically for two-wheeler testing.

Bhosale said, “One of the key features of the automated system is its use of sensors for evaluating test performance, which significantly reduces human intervention and ensures fair assessment. However, this also means that even minor mistakes by applicants are recorded, leading to a high failure rate at the IDTR track. Many applicants are apprehensive about the lack of leniency in the system.”