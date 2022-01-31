Autorickshaw meter calibration deadline extended till February 28

PUNE The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has once again extended the deadline for the autorickshaw calibration till February 28. Earlier the deadline was January 31, however, as many auto drivers are yet to do the calibration work, the extension has been given by RTO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division approved revised rates for autos in Pune region, the new fares for first 1.5 km now auto fares would be ₹21. In order to charge these fares, it is necessary to do the meter calibration work and passing from the Pune RTO for every auto driver. Out of the 72,000 registered autos in Pune, meter calibration of 50,000 autos is completed.

“There are still many auto drivers who have not done the meter calibration work and so we have decided to extend the deadline till February 28,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

As per the information given by the Pune RTO, in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Baramati jurisdictions, the revised rates of 25 per cent additional charges will be applicable for fares between midnight to morning 5am. Apart from these three jurisdictions, additional 40 per cent charges will be applicable during night hours for the rest of the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}