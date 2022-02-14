Autorickshaw unions go on strike against bike taxis, commuters suffer

Hundreds of autorickshaw drivers protested on Monday outside the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), against the alleged illegal running of two-wheeler taxis in the city.

As part of the protest, rickshaws across the city were off the roads from 10am, though those operating for schools were allowed to run.

Commuters in the city had to contend with a rickshaw-free Pune, which did open up the roads a fair bit, but in terms of convenience, affected many.

The Pune RTO formed squads of 16 RTO inspectors and in he last 10 days have seized 350 such two-wheelers illegally operating as “bike taxis” in the city.

Sanjay Kawade, president of a rickshaw union said, “For the last one week we have started this protest against illegal running bike taxis in Pune city and have given a written letter to Pune RTO demanding strict action. Now our union members are going to lodge a police complaint against these bike taxi riders run by private app-based companies.”

“Today’s protest was only for three hours and depending upon the state transport department’s further action we will make our protest more aggressive if no action is taken. If the state government gives legal permission to these bike taxis then this protest will go aggressive as a large number of auto drivers have suffered financially in business due to the pandemic,” said Baba Kamble, president of another rickshaw union in Pune.

On other hand, the bike taxi service remains popular for individual travelers in the city as it is cheaper than any auto or cab fare.