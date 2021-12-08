Autos allowed, public toilets to open at Pune railway station

PUNE Two days after HT exposed how passengers are facing several difficulties when accessing the Pune railway station from the second entry gate on the Raja Bahadur mills road, railway officials have inspected the site and begin to make the necessary changes.

An important change made by the Railways is that autorickshaws are now allowed inside a section close to the foot overbridge (FOB) just outside this entrance, allowing passengers easier access to the station.

On Tuesday, senior railway officials inspected the entry gate. “As train operations have started and we are looking at the increasing number of passengers, this second entrance to the Pune railway station is an important one. Our railway officials checked passenger-related amenities. Accordingly, autos which were earlier waiting outside on the road are now been allowed to stand in the circle-road area nearby the FOB. This will help passengers arriving to carry luggage and easily get an auto from the FOB,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

The main entry gate on this side of the station also has an internal road full of potholes and the public toilets built here are currently closed.

“While the public toilets here will be opened once the tender is given. Also, the potholes on this road were checked and the repairing will be carried out soon,” added Jhawar.

After the statewide lockdown was eased and restrictions were normalised, daily train operations from the Pune railway station increased gradually. Daily, at least 100 train operations are carried out from the station with a passenger footfall of over 30,000.