Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw

PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years.

The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends.

The camps organised during vacation range from physical fitness training, to learning with science, dance workshops, creative and theatre workshops.

Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children. For the past 15 years, she has been taking kids out with the objective of inculcating in them a love for nature and find joy in the outdoors.

“As life returns to normalcy, camp for summer vacations will be at a beautiful and quiet retreat in the green surroundings of Mulshi, which includes physical activities like treks, running around, team games and fun exercises that encourage contemplation. This is an age when they are ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their homes independent of their parents, and yet need constant supervision,” said Sharmila, adding that parents too want their children to mix up with people in large groups.

“They have forgotten how to interact with people since being online for past two years,” she said.

Rupali Saikhedkar, founder, NGO Dhruv Foundation, works with children on their various phobia through the summer camps. “We give an opportunity to make the kids physically active, strong, confident and fearless under the guidance of military experts. It is need of the hour to bring these kids out from digital gadgets games, through our ‘Chotta commando summer vacation military training camps’. These camps provide military-based commando training with added adventure training designed under supervision of former armed forces personnel and adventure experts.”

Some camps also have counsellors as parents are worried about their children losing out on personal exchange. During the first batch of campers, Dr Vaishali Kulthe experienced children getting emotional and crying for their parents. “The two years of lockdown have made children very attached to their parents, and we have seen teenagers having emotional breakdowns and even finding sleeping at night alone difficult, which is something these summer camps will help in bringing the children to accept their peers and become friendly and be independent too,” said Dr Kulthe.

Chaitali Majgaonkar, who is a puppeteer, is holding a four-day workshop camp on puppets and theatre. “Young kids love to explore new things and teaching them new skills through hand puppets, paper puppets, stick puppets and socks puppets is a lot of fun. They also get to play games and learn about voiceover for their puppets.”

For sports lovers, Shuttler’s badminton academy is holding a camp for young kids and for Science lovers, Rekha Joshi involves not just kids but also their parents through her Marathi Vigyan Parishad’s Science experiments.

Bharatnatyam danseuse Shumita Mahajan is holding a special Bharatnatyam summer camp that will cover the dance form, make-up, exploration of Natya Shastra.

Parents like Sarika Maniar are happy as summer camps resume after the two-year break. “My daughter loves outdoors and adventure camps. The past two years have been simply sitting at home and brooding, but now with the summer camps, she is looking forward to attending one. She attended one stargazing workshop and said it was a wonderful experience.’