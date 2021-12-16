Back to school in Pune: Attendance better than expected on day one

PUNE As primary schools reopened in Pune city on Thursday, the turnout of students was more than expected.

Many schools reported that parent consent to send students is forthcoming, and attendance will increase gradually.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in 787 private schools in PMC limits, at least 24,114 students attended school, which is six per cent of the total strength.

Whereas in 272 PMC-run schools, at least 19,047 students attended school on the first day, which is 23 per cent of the total students.

A majority of students from private schools were in Kondhwa and Yewalewadi and in PMC run schools the maximum number of students who attended school were from Hadapsar, PMC officials said.

Speaking about the enthusiasm of students, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association said that the turnout was more than expected.

“There was a good turnout at schools as the schools reopened almost after one-and-a-half year. The students were greeted with enthusiasm and happiness of teachers had no bounds,” said Gaikwad.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal at Laxmanrao Apte Prashala said that 50 per cent of students attended school on the first day.

“We are permitted to have 50 per cent students. So of the total capacity of 400 students, we can have 200 students. Of these,100 students were present from Class 5 to Class 7 on the first day. The turnout was unexpectedly good as earlier parents had their reservations due to Omicron cases in the city,” said Sinnarkar.

She added that in the first few days, the focus of the curriculum will be to reacquaint students with offline classes.

“We will for the next few days, focus on interactive and creative activities which will help students reacquaint themselves with school life. From next week, we are planning to start revision of important topics and slowly focus on the current syllabus,” said Sinnarkar.

Archana Panch, vice-principal at Raman Bagh English School said that parent consent is increasing, but transport is an issue.

“Till December 31, it is mandatory for parents to drop their children. Post that we have made it compulsory for rickshaw drivers who are using local transport to submit vaccination certificate with both doses. We had around 25 per cent attendance at schools and the turnout is likely to improve in the next few days. We have school for Class 5 to Class 7, from 3pm to 5:30pm, which has helped manage the inflow of children. Many parents have noted that transport is an issue at this point,” said Panch.

Another teacher from Muktangan English School and Junior College said that the turnout was 10 per cent at every class.

“The turnout was good. It will slowly rise as we go ahead. We have observed a similar trend for Class 8 to Class 10. Initially, parents are a little hesitant to send their children, but as others attend school the parents’ consent increases. We will be going ahead with a hybrid way of teaching with online and offline teaching simultaneously going on,” said the teacher, requesting anonymity.