Bail application of Hinjewadi waqf land case suspect rejected

PUNE A Pune court has rejected the bail application of Mohammmad Ishraq Khan alias Zarip Khan, a prime suspect in ₹9.64 crore Hinjewadi waqf land case, also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Additional Sessions Judge PR Ashturkar observed in his order that the applicant had played a prominent role in the commission of offence.

“The account statements filed on record clearly leaves behind every single trail of the flow of money from different accounts. Needless to say, this was as per the instructions of the present applicant only. The government deals which are used for commission of forgery are also yet to be seized. Thus, in a given set of facts and circumstances the presence of the applicant with police for custodial interrogation seems necessary. Without his custodial interrogation, the prosecution case cannot be unfurled thoroughly. Hence, order is application stands rejected,” the judge observed.

According to the prosecution, Zarip is the mastermind behind the entire plan and has facilitated economical and other support to the main accused. He gave his reference for opening a new account in the bank and after creating a bogus account of Taboot Trust, Zarip siphoned huge amounts.. He transferred ₹ 27,500,000 in the account of his wife out of which ₹14,500,000 were used to purchase one flat in Privilege Society in Pune, the prosecution stated.

The defence counsel argued on behalf of the applicant that he has not committed any offence as alleged. The High Court had granted protection to his wife and son. As such, in the same analogy, the present applicant is also entitled for bail. It was further argued that, applicant is a senior citizen and is ready to co-operate with the investigation. He is also ready to abide by conditions, if any imposed by court while granting bail.

BOX:

What the FIR states

According to the FIR, Taboot Inam Endowment Trust,which is registered with the Waqf board, owns eight hectares 57.1 R land at Gat no. 335/1 in Maan village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. The state government acquired five hectares 51 R land out of the total land for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. The government were supposed to give around ₹9.64 crore to the trust in return and accordingly the government had released an amount of ₹7.73 crore. The amount was siphoned off by the accused who prepared bogus documents and resorted to cheating the government.