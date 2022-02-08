Bail of man who posed as central govt employee to dupe women rejected as cases mount

PUNE A court in Pune has rejected the bail application of a man from Bengaluru who was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police in January for posing as a central government official using forged papers and duping women sexually and financially.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man has been identified as Nishant Rameshchand Nandvana alias Adhitansh Shivprasad Agnihotri, 33, a resident of Marathalli in Bengaluru and a native of Kishanganj in Rajasthan.

The bail was rejected by the court of Judicial magistrate first class SV Nimse who also remanded the man and his accomplice to police custody in January.

Agnihotri, along with his accomplice Vishal Sharma, were allegedly in contact with around 255 women through online platforms, according to a police submission in court. After the first two cases against the duo at Wakad police station, two more cases were registered against them - one in Wakad and one in Chatuhshrungi, Pune city. Besides these cases, Agnihotri is also facing three cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka and two in Gurugram, Haryana, according to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They were first arrested in one case each. But it was evident that they worked together. So his accomplice, Vikram Sharma, was arrested and remanded to police custody in three cases at Wakad police station. But the present applicant tested positive for Covid-19 after his first police custody. So he was in judicial custody when he applied for bail,” said public prosecutor VC Muralikar.

Agnihotri was in police custody for sexually harassing and cheating a 32-year-old woman from Pimpri Chinchwad of ₹13 lakh in last six months of 2021. Of the ₹13 lakh, the police recovered ₹9 lakh from Agnihotri during his custody. He was also found in possession of a Skoda car with manipulated number plates. However, the original number of the car was later found to be in his name. However, the police are investigating the reason behind using a manipulated number plate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two forged government identification and posed as central government officials to lure women into establishing physical relations with them. The two then deployed similar modus operandi of taking money from the women and turning incommunicado. The police suspect that the men have recorded illicit videos of women they have met and exploited. However, there is no recovery of visuals from them yet, said officials.