Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Bajirao road, Tilak road, Shivaji road to get tarred in the next 10 days
pune news

Bajirao road, Tilak road, Shivaji road to get tarred in the next 10 days

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne on Friday called a meeting with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar to review status of Bajirao road, Tilak road, Shivaji road and resolve the problem at the earliest
PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne and PMC officials inspect civic works in Pune, on Friday. PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne on Friday called a meeting with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar to review status of Bajirao road, Tilak road, Shivaji road and resolve the problem at the earliest. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:31 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: With drainage and pipeline laying works underway in the central part of the city, mainly the peth areas, for the past few months, irate local residents have been complaining about regular traffic jams along Bajirao road, Tilak road and Shivaji road. So much so that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne on Friday called a meeting with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar and various heads of departments to review the status of the civic works and resolve the problem at the earliest.

The officials visited the Sadashiv and Narayan peth areas to review the progress of the civic works and vowed to complete them in the next 10 days. Almost all the department heads were present for the site inspection Friday morning. Rasne, who represents these areas, said, “As citizens are angry with the administration over the delay in various works, we have asked the officials to adopt the concerned municipal wards and render them ideal. Khemnar himself will take care of the Sadashiv and Narayan peth wards and make them ideal.”

“The works on Laxmi road and Kelkar road have been completed. The drainage work on Shivaji road, Tilak road and Bajirao road will be completed in the next week. The road department will then clear all the roads and citizens will get good roads in the next 10 days,” Rasne said.

RELATED STORIES

Furthermore, PMC officials promised to remove the debris lying around Shaniwar wada and other areas. Additionally, civic officers promised to install road furniture and street lights to restore the lost glory of these crowded areas. The PMC also announced that the sculpture of a newspaper vendor will be erected at Appa Balwant chowk as the work of sorting and distributing newspapers has been taking place from that area for many years now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP