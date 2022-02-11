Bajirao road, Tilak road, Shivaji road to get tarred in the next 10 days

PUNE: With drainage and pipeline laying works underway in the central part of the city, mainly the peth areas, for the past few months, irate local residents have been complaining about regular traffic jams along Bajirao road, Tilak road and Shivaji road. So much so that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne on Friday called a meeting with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar and various heads of departments to review the status of the civic works and resolve the problem at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials visited the Sadashiv and Narayan peth areas to review the progress of the civic works and vowed to complete them in the next 10 days. Almost all the department heads were present for the site inspection Friday morning. Rasne, who represents these areas, said, “As citizens are angry with the administration over the delay in various works, we have asked the officials to adopt the concerned municipal wards and render them ideal. Khemnar himself will take care of the Sadashiv and Narayan peth wards and make them ideal.”

“The works on Laxmi road and Kelkar road have been completed. The drainage work on Shivaji road, Tilak road and Bajirao road will be completed in the next week. The road department will then clear all the roads and citizens will get good roads in the next 10 days,” Rasne said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, PMC officials promised to remove the debris lying around Shaniwar wada and other areas. Additionally, civic officers promised to install road furniture and street lights to restore the lost glory of these crowded areas. The PMC also announced that the sculpture of a newspaper vendor will be erected at Appa Balwant chowk as the work of sorting and distributing newspapers has been taking place from that area for many years now.