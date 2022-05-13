Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar passes away in Pune

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar (84) passed away due to old age in Pune on Friday.

Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray.

CM Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to her and said, “She was the daughter of Prabodhankar and younger sister of Balasaheb. As she was the youngest, Balasaheb loved her more than anyone else. She use to tell us the stories of our grandfather Prabodhankar who was a well-read person. It is a great loss to our family.”

She worked with the Reserve Bank of India as a section officer and settled in Pune.