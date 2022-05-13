Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar passes away in Pune

Sanjeevani Karandikar (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 13, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar (84) passed away due to old age in Pune on Friday.

Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray.

CM Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to her and said, “She was the daughter of Prabodhankar and younger sister of Balasaheb. As she was the youngest, Balasaheb loved her more than anyone else. She use to tell us the stories of our grandfather Prabodhankar who was a well-read person. It is a great loss to our family.”

She worked with the Reserve Bank of India as a section officer and settled in Pune.

