Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar passes away in Pune
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar (84) passed away due to old age in Pune on Friday.
Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray.
CM Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to her and said, “She was the daughter of Prabodhankar and younger sister of Balasaheb. As she was the youngest, Balasaheb loved her more than anyone else. She use to tell us the stories of our grandfather Prabodhankar who was a well-read person. It is a great loss to our family.”
She worked with the Reserve Bank of India as a section officer and settled in Pune.
-
Symbiosis Society assures high court to allow unvaccinated staff to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it will allow their unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they get fully vaccinated, to resume their work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had moved high court, challenging January 2022 notice by the institute, asking unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave till they produced evidence of complying with vaccination norms.
-
CM Bommai: Karnataka BJP core committee to discuss RS, MLC polls this Saturday
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Karnataka BJP core committee that will meet on May 14 will discuss the preparations and candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls. Also biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.
-
1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif
A 45-year-old woman was killed and six other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on them on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred when the court proceedings were going on. The deceased was identified as a resident of Hargawan village under Manpur police station, Rajmatia Devi, police said, adding the injured were rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, for treatment.
-
Mumbai court allows Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Friday permitted Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital in Kurla for treatment. When the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate, the agency's counsel said they did not have any objection to Malik being referred to other hospitals for tests.
-
Siddaramaiah: BJP forcing anti-conversion via ordinance to divert attention
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to "divert attention from corruption and lack of administration." Siddaramaiah even urged the Governor to reject the 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance', stating that it is aimed at "harassing" minorities.
