Pune News
pune news

Balgandharva Rangmandir redevelopment: Artists unhappy with the new plan

Several folk-dance producers and backstage artists are unhappy with the redevelopment of Balgandharva RangmMandir
Murlidhar Mohol had announced the project in 2018 while he was part of the standing committee but had met with fierce opposition from theatre actors and producers to the extent an opposition rally was held right at Balgandharva Rangmandir calling it a heritage and tradition passed down for generations by noted playwright PL Deshpande. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByPrachi Bari

Several folk-dance producers and backstage artists are unhappy with the redevelopment of Balgandharva RangmMandir. “Why do they need to demolish this fantastic building. This has been built thoughtfully by PL Deshpande, considering every aspect of theatre, from lighting, background material, resting rooms for artists, troupes and lighting workers. None of these is mentioned in the new design. It is almost as if these small but strong workers who work backstage don’t matter,” said Arun Gaikwad, producer of a series of Lok Dhara performances.

“We are the pillars for any programme; be it a folk dance, Lavani, or even drama. Without us, there won’t be any backstage help, and yet we are not even counted in this new project plan,” said Vinod Dhopte, producer for managing backstage work.

Shashikant Kothawade, one of the most famous producers of Lavani programmes at Bal Gandharva said, “Have they considered what will happen to the workers who toil hard for a two-hour play? With a theatre demolished, what will they do? Is PMC promising them jobs? Also, the PMC has 14 auditoriums out of which only three have most of the programmes or events. With Bal Gandharva demolished, it will be the end of theatre.”

Calling a press conference on the same premises, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol clarified, “Fifty-four years ago, PL Deshpande, too, faced the same opposition when he planned this iconic Balgandharva Rangmandir . Now it is the need of the hour to have a better auditorium which fulfils all the needs of theatre today. There is no catch in this proposal nor is it political.”

Mohol has promised to speak to the people who are concerned over the new plan and has assured them that these things will also be included in the new plan.

