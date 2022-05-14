Balgandharva Rangmandir redevelopment: Artists unhappy with the new plan
Several folk-dance producers and backstage artists are unhappy with the redevelopment of Balgandharva RangmMandir. “Why do they need to demolish this fantastic building. This has been built thoughtfully by PL Deshpande, considering every aspect of theatre, from lighting, background material, resting rooms for artists, troupes and lighting workers. None of these is mentioned in the new design. It is almost as if these small but strong workers who work backstage don’t matter,” said Arun Gaikwad, producer of a series of Lok Dhara performances.
“We are the pillars for any programme; be it a folk dance, Lavani, or even drama. Without us, there won’t be any backstage help, and yet we are not even counted in this new project plan,” said Vinod Dhopte, producer for managing backstage work.
Shashikant Kothawade, one of the most famous producers of Lavani programmes at Bal Gandharva said, “Have they considered what will happen to the workers who toil hard for a two-hour play? With a theatre demolished, what will they do? Is PMC promising them jobs? Also, the PMC has 14 auditoriums out of which only three have most of the programmes or events. With Bal Gandharva demolished, it will be the end of theatre.”
Calling a press conference on the same premises, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol clarified, “Fifty-four years ago, PL Deshpande, too, faced the same opposition when he planned this iconic Balgandharva Rangmandir . Now it is the need of the hour to have a better auditorium which fulfils all the needs of theatre today. There is no catch in this proposal nor is it political.”
Mohol has promised to speak to the people who are concerned over the new plan and has assured them that these things will also be included in the new plan.
-
Candidates in Pune eager to know civic election dates
As the state election commission has asked the Supreme Court to allow holding civic elections after the monsoon and the apex court has kept the matter for hearing next week, political workers are eagerly awaiting the election dates. Recently, the SC asked to start preparing for the elections, including preparing the voters' list and finalising the ward structures. Some candidates who are willing are finding difficulties with the election dates not being fixed.
-
DTC board approves induction of 1,500 more e-buses
The Delhi Transport Corporation Board on Friday approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet. These buses and another batch of 300 e-buses, which have already started arriving, are the DTC's first procurement in at least a decade since the Commonwealth Games in 2010. This month, at least 100 e-buses are likely to be rolled out in two batches of 50 each, senior transport officials said.
-
Govt progs:Subsidiary warrant of precedence to guide officials in selecting chief guests
Lucknow: Officials posted in various districts are often in a quandary when it comes to selecting chief guests for government programmes in Uttar Pradesh. A Government Order (GO) dated May 11 has been issued clarifying the provisions of 'subsidiary warrant of precedence' that lists the dignitaries in order of precedence for the purpose of according protocol at various government programmes.
-
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
-
Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city. He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics